French Open plans to pay Rafael Nadal tribute at Roland Garros

Rafael Nadal waves to the crowd as he leaves the court after losing his first round match against Germany's Alexander Zverev at French Open in Paris on May 27, 2024. — Reuters

The French Open organisers on Thursday, confirmed that 14-time champion Rafael Nadal will be given a tribute during a ceremony at the Philippe-Chatrier Court on the opening day of the tournament.

The 38-year-old retired last year after suffering defeat at the hands of Netherlands' Botic van de Zandschulp 6-4 6-4 in a Davis Cup.

The French Tennis Federation’s president, Gilles Moretton, revealed his plans for the Spaniard, mentioning he could be the ambassador for the event.

“Here we announce something that seemed a priority to us, to first pay tribute to Rafael Nadal,” he said.

“It’s a love story. I think it’s important to talk about a love story because he has a deep respect for the tournament, for clay, and we have the same respect for the player, for the ambassador he can become for Roland Garros and for the federation.”

Roland Garros is the place where Nadal cemented his legacy by winning the prestigious title 14 times.

He won his last Grand Slam title at Roland Garros as well in 2022.

Nadal’s final appearance at the French Open, however, was against Germany's Alexander Zverev last year, where he was beaten by the then No.4 6-3 7-6 (7-5) 6-3 in the first round.

According to tournament director Amelie Mauresmo, they are planning to surprise Nadal at his farewell.

“He will not be playing this year at Roland Garros, but he will be very present by our side for this 2025 edition,” she said.

“Rafa has an important bond with Roland Garros. We want it to be a surprise.”

The prize money of the tournament was also announced by Amelie Mauresmo which increased by just over five per cent to 56.3million euros.