Triple H opens up on his strained relationship with CM Punk

WWE's Chief Content Officer Paul Triple H Levesque and superstar CM Punk pose for a picture after the Survivor Series at the Allstate Arena in the Chicago on November 25, 2023. — X/TripleH

World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE) Chief Content Officer, Paul ‘Triple H’ Levesque addressed his famously complex relationship with top superstar CM Punk, citing ‘bad communications’ as the primary reason.

Levesque, during his appearance at a YouTube podcast, revealed that Punk used to see him as an ‘enemy’ and also did not trust him, which prohibited him from collaborating with the two-time WWE champion.

“I think a lot of times our disagreements over the years came down to bad communication with each other,” Levesque said.

“I was the in-between guy of what the creative team wanted and what he wanted, but I was trying to smooth it all over, and from his point of view, I was seen as the enemy.

“Then, he didn’t trust me, so I couldn’t get him to open up. I can’t collaborate with you if you’re not open. He would be closed down, so I couldn’t collaborate with him.”

For the unversed, Punk parted ways with the company in 2014 following months of growing frustration.

He later disclosed that he had been battling several serious health problems during that period, including broken ribs, knee injuries, concussions, and a severe, untreated MRSA infection that he claimed nearly cost him his life.

In addition to his physical ailments, Punk voiced his dissatisfaction over being overlooked for a WrestleMania main event and being paid less than other top-tier talents, especially at WrestleMania 29.

The Chicago-based professional wrestler eventually returned to the company in November 2023 at WWE’s Premier Live Event (PLE) Survivor Series and has been enjoying a great stint, comprised of feuds with top talents like Drew McIntyre, Seth Rollins and Roman Reigns.