Shoaib Akhtar lauds Shadab's leadership, backs Azam amid criticism

Former Pakistan pacer Shoaib Akhtar heaped praise on Shadab Khan for his recent all-round performances for Islamabad United in the Pakistan Super League (PSL) 10.

Akhtar, while speaking at a local digital sports platform, emphasised his admiration for Shadab as a bowler, stating he does not care about his batting.

"I am more interested in him as a bowler and I always recognise him as a bowler — I don’t care about his batting," said Akhtar.

The former pacer, however, acknowledged his batting potential and praised him for stepping up when needed with the bat.

The former cricketer stressed the importance of a positive team environment, stating that players thrive when they are supported rather than troubled.

"Players are shaped in dressing rooms and team environments. If you create difficulties for them, their performance will reflect that. They’ll think, ‘I’m not happy with the team or management," he remarked.

Shoaib Akhtar praised Shadab Khan’s leadership, describing him as a 'very smart player' and a crucial part of Islamabad United.

"He keeps the team united and doesn’t allow any issues to arise," he added.

Akhtar also defended Azam Khan, stating that the wicketkeeper-batter faced unnecessary criticism.

"Azam Khan is a very good cricketer who has faced unnecessary backlash," he said.

Former Test fast bowler further backed Azam's power-hitting ability before offering interesting advice to the 26-year-old.

"If I were in his place, I’d make a documentary on myself of losing 40 kg in 100 days and then prove my power-hitting by scoring a century in 33 balls," Akhtar said.

He urged Azam, "If you’re listening to me—and I know you always do—just do it and show the world what you’re capable of."