Roman Reigns hints at retirement ahead of WrestleMania 41

Roman Reigns looks on during SmackDown at Allstate Arena on April 4, 2025 in Rosemont. - WWE

Former WWE Undisputed Champion Roman Reigns has hinted at retirement, revealing that his in-ring career could come to a close within the next couple of years.

In a recent interview with Vanity Fair, Reigns shared that he plans to step away from the physical demands of wrestling after his current WWE contract ends following WrestleMania 41.

“After I finish the contract that I’m in, we probably got another year or two max,” said Reigns.

“Then it’s time to take on a less physical form of entertainment,” he added.

Reigns, who recently ended a legendary 1,316-day title reign, has been one of WWE’s biggest stars over the past decade.

Once a full-time competitor, he has gradually transitioned into a part-time role, having wrestled in only one singles match since WrestleMania 40.

Despite the reduced schedule, Reigns remains at the forefront of WWE’s biggest storylines.

He is set to headline his record-breaking 10th WrestleMania this year, facing CM Punk and Seth Rollins in a blockbuster Triple Threat Match set to take place on April 19 at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas.

Adding to the drama, his longtime advisor Paul Heyman will be in Punk’s corner for the bout.

The 39-year-old made a rare appearance on RAW this past Monday, engaging in a tense segment with Rollins, Punk, and Heyman.

The confrontation ended with Rollins delivering a brutal chair shot to Reigns' back, standing tall ahead of their WrestleMania 41 clash.

With no appearances currently scheduled after WrestleMania 41, speculation is growing that The Head of the Table could take another extended break — or even hang up his boots for good.