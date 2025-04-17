West Indies edge past Bangladesh to keep World Cup hopes alive

West Indies players celebrates a dismissal during their ICC Women's World Cup Qualifier at the Lahore City Cricket Association Ground in Lahore on April 17, 2025. — Facebook.com/Windies Cricket

LAHORE: Right-arm seamer Aaliyah Alleyne’s four-wicket haul, followed by Chinelle Henry’s unbeaten half-century, led West Indies to a narrow three-wicket victory over Bangladesh in the must-win ICC Women’s World Cup Qualifier match here at Lahore City Cricket Association (LCCA) Ground on Thursday.

Opting to bat first, Bangladesh registered a decent total of 227/9 in their allotted 50 overs, courtesy of Sharmin Akhter’s anchoring half-century.

The Asian side, however, had a contrasting start to their innings as they lost their opening batter Sobhana Mostary (six) in the fifth over with just 16 runs on the board.

Following the early hiccup, Akhter joined Fargana Hoque in the middle and launched an astounding recovery by adding 118 runs for the second wicket until Alleyne dismissed both set batters in the 28th over.

Akhter remained the top-scorer for Bangladesh with a 79-ball 67 with the help of 10 boundaries, while Hoque made 42 off 78 balls, comprised of three overs.

The back-to-back dismissals sparked a gruelling collapse, which saw Bangladesh lose five more wickets in quick succession.

With Bangladesh reeling at 183/8 in 44 overs, Nahida Akter and Rabeya Khan added an important 31 runs for the ninth wicket, which culminated with the former’s dismissal on the second delivery of the final over.

Akter smashed four boundaries on her way to a 39-ball 25, while Rabeya carried her bat all the way through with an unbeaten 23 off 20 deliveries, laced with five boundaries.

Aaliyah Alleyne was the standout bowler for West Indies, taking four wickets for just 39 runs in her nine overs, followed by Afy Fletcher and Hayley Matthews with two, while Henry made one scalp.

Chasing a daunting 228-target, the West Indies comfortably knocked the winning runs for the loss of seven wickets and 24 balls to spare.

Leading the way for them was middle-order batter Henry, who scored an unbeaten 51 off 48 deliveries, studded with five fours and two sixes.

Coming out to bat at number six, Henry oversaw West Indies’ run chase to keep their hopes of qualifying for the ICC Women’s Cricket World Cup in India alive.

Besides her, Stafanie Taylor (36), skipper Matthews (33), opener Joseph (31) and wicketkeeper batter Shemaine Campbelle (24) were the other notable run-getters for the West Indies.

For Bangladesh, Marufa Akter led the way with two wickets, while Ritu Moni, Fahima Khatun, Rabeya, Nahida and Jannatul Ferdus took one wicket apiece.

Despite the three-wicket victory, West Indies remained in fourth position in the ICC Women’s World Cup Qualifier standings with four points, while Bangladesh remained at the top with six.