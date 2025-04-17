Barcelona await packed calendar as Champions League's semi-final dates confirmed

Picture of FC Barcelona coach Hansi Flick during a match against Borussia Dortmund at Signal Iduna Park on April 15, 2025. — Reuters

Barcelona's path to potential glory in Europe has become clearer, as the dates for their UEFA Champions League semi-final clash against Inter Milan have been officially set.

Hansi Flick’s men will host the first leg at the Estadi Olímpic Lluís Companys (Montjuïc) on April 30, with the decisive return leg at the San Siro scheduled for May 6.

The Catalan secured their place in the Final Four with a commanding performance against Borussia Dortmund, while Inter progressed past Atletico Madrid in a dramatic quarter-final tie.

However, the Inter fixtures added to a jam-packed and high-stakes schedule for Barcelona, who are still fighting on three competitive fronts — La Liga, the Copa del Rey and the Champions League.

With crucial domestic matches and a Cup final looming, Flick will need to rely heavily on squad depth and smart rotation to maintain momentum.

Here’s a look at Barcelona’s packed upcoming schedule:

April 19: Barcelona vs Celta Vigo – La Liga

April 22: Real Mallorca vs Barcelona – La Liga

April 26: Barcelona vs Real Madrid – Copa del Rey Final

April 30: Barcelona vs Inter – Champions League Semi-Final (First Leg)

May 3: Real Valladolid vs Barcelona – La Liga

May 6: Inter vs Barcelona – Champions League Semi-Final (Second Leg)

May 11: Barcelona vs Real Madrid – La Liga

May 14: Espanyol vs Barcelona – La Liga

The period features two clashes against fierce rivals Real Madrid, a potential cup triumph, and the chance to reach the Champions League final.

With fatigue setting in and injuries always a risk, managing this stretch could define Barcelona’s season — and possibly mark the start of a new golden era under Flick.