Newcastle crush Crystal Palace 5-0 to cement top-four push

Newcastle United's Jacob Murphy celebrates scoring his first goal against Crystal Palace at St James' Park on April 16, 2025. — Reuters

NEWCASTLE: Home side Newcastle United bolstered their Champions League qualification hopes with a commanding 5-0 victory over Crystal Palace in their Premier League fixture here at St. James' Park on Wednesday.

The hosts got off to a flying start to the contest as they were quick to take a stronghold over Crystal Palace, with Jacob Murphy scoring the opener within 14 minutes.

Marc Guéhi’s unfortunate own goal in the 38th minute doubled United's lead, and with Harvey Bernes and Fabian Schar scoring one each, the home side were sniffing victory at the end of the first half.

The United added one more to their tally in the subsequent half, courtesy of Alexander Isak, extending their lead to 5-0, which remained intact until the final whistle.

Statistically, the United buried the visitors with 14 shots, eight of which were on target.

On the contrary, only two of Palace's 11 shots were on target.

The home team also had 60 per cent possession and made 585 passes at an accuracy of 84 per cent.

The 5-0 victory propelled the United to the third place in the Premier League standings with 58 points, keeping them firmly in contention for a coveted Champions League spot.

Meanwhile, Crystal Palace's struggles continued as they slipped to 12th after another disheartening loss.

Premier League Top-Four after Matchday 32:

• Liverpool – 78 pts

• Arsenal – 74 pts

• Newcastle – 58 pts

• Nottingham Forest – 57 pts

For the unversed, the United have been in red-hot form as they have four victories in their last five fixtures.

Eddie Howe’s men appear to be peaking at the right time, with fans beginning to dream of European nights once again at St. James’ Park.

The United next face Chelsea, while Crystal Palace will look to regroup before taking on Everton.