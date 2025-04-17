Virgil van Dijk extends Liverpool stay with new deal

Liverpool's Virgil van Dijk celebrates after the match vs West Ham United at Anfield, Liverpool on April 13, 2025. — Reuters

LIVERPOOL: Dutch centre-back Virgil Van Dijk has signed a new two-year contract with Liverpool, the club announced on Thursday.

Van Dijk followed Mohammad Salah’s footsteps in extending his contract with the club, the 33-year-old Dutch centre-back’s previous deal was expiring at the end of the season but decided to stay.

Van Dijk expressed his joy after signing the contract, affirming he was ‘so happy’ to have stayed at the club.

“I’m very happy, very proud,” Van Dijk said after Liverpool's announcement. “There are so many emotions obviously that go through my head right now speaking about it.”

Van Dijk, who was rumoured to move to Paris Saint Germain (PSG), confirmed that there was no other club in his mind other than Liverpool.

“It was always Liverpool. That was the case. It was always in my head, it was always the plan and it was always Liverpool,” Van Dijk added.

“There wasn’t any doubt in my head that this is the place to be for me and my family. I’m one of Liverpool. Someone called me the other day an adopted Scouser – I’m really proud to hear these things, it gives me a great feeling.”

Van Dijk has been an instrumental part of the club since joining for £75m from Southampton in January 2018. He made 314 appearances for the club and was made the captain in 2023.

Since then, he has won several trophies with the club including Premier League, Champions League, FA Cup, two League Cups, the UEFA Super Cup and the Club World Cup.