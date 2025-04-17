Pakistan Squash team clinch multiple titles at Australian Junior Open 2025

SYDNEY: Pakistani junior squash players delivered a stellar performance at the Australian Junior Open 2025, securing multiple titles across various age categories and showcasing the nation’s rising talent on the global stage.

In a remarkable family achievement, three sisters—Mahnoor Ali, Mehwish Ali, and Sehrish Ali—represented Pakistan in different girls' divisions.

Mahnoor and Mehwish emerged as champions in their respective categories.

Mahnoor Ali captured her first international title in dominant fashion, winning the Girls’ Under-13 final against Ryo Kuwabata in straight sets with scores of 11-2, 11-5, and 11-6.

Her elder sister, Mehwish Ali, triumphed in the Girls’ Under-17 category, delivering a commanding performance against Aideen Elmajo with a straight-sets victory of 11-5, 11-5, and 11-7.

Their younger sibling, Sehrish Ali, also impressed by reaching the Girls’ Under-15 final. Despite a valiant effort, she finished as the runner-up after a thrilling five-game encounter.

Top seed Senior edged out Sehrish by winning the deciding game 11-4, after the Pakistani had fought back to level the match with an 11-6 win in the fourth game.

In the boys’ events, Azaan Ali Khan claimed the Boys’ Under-17 title with a dominant 3-0 win over Henry Cross. Meanwhile, Ahmed Ali Naz added another trophy to Pakistan’s haul by defeating Freddie Goldsmith in the Boys’ Under-11 final after a spirited performance.

Earlier this month, Pakistan’s squash success continued on home soil, where Noor Zaman was crowned men's champion at the U23 World Squash Championship in Karachi. He pulled off a remarkable comeback to defeat Egypt’s Karim El Torkey 3-2 in a thrilling final.