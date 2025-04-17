BCCI terminates Abhishek Nayar’s contract as Assistant Coach

An undated picture of former Indian Assistant coach Abhishek Nayar. - BCCI

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has terminated Abhishek Nayar's contract as assistant coach of the Indian men's national team, less than a year after his appointment in July last year.

Nayar becomes the first major casualty of the BCCI’s comprehensive review following India’s disappointing performance in Test cricket towards the end of the previous year.

This slump included a 3-0 whitewash at home against New Zealand and a 3-1 series defeat to Australia in the Border-Gavaskar Trophy.

In the aftermath of the Australia tour, the BCCI convened a high-level review meeting in Mumbai. Attendees included India head coach Gautam Gambhir, Test and ODI captain Rohit Sharma, chairman of selectors Ajit Agarkar, and BCCI secretary Devajit Saikia.

A former Mumbai allrounder and India international with three ODI caps, Nayar was personally selected by Gambhir for the assistant coach role.

The duo had previously worked together at Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR), guiding the franchise to their third IPL title in 2024 — their first in a decade.

While Gambhir was handed a three-year contract extending until the 2027 ODI World Cup, the terms of Nayar’s tenure were never officially disclosed.

Despite lacking prior coaching experience in India’s domestic circuit, Nayar was known for his personalized training with several top Indian cricketers, including Rohit Sharma, Dinesh Karthik, Shreyas Iyer, Venkatesh Iyer, and Angkrish Raghuvanshi.

KL Rahul also acknowledged Nayar's role in his recent white-ball success, saying, "Big shoutout to Abhishek Nayar. I've worked a lot with him ever since he's come into the Indian team."

Speculation around Nayar’s future began in January when the BCCI appointed former Saurashtra batter Sitanshu Kotak as the batting coach ahead of the white-ball home series against England.

Kotak, along with Nayar, assistant coach Ryan ten Doeschate, and fielding coach T Dilip, was part of the support staff during the recent Champions Trophy.