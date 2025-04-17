Herro Stars as Heat scorch Bulls 109-90 to advance in Play-In

Chicago Bulls guard Kevin Huerter (right) defends Miami Heat guard Tyler Herro during the second half at United Center in Chicago on Apr 9, 2025. — Reuters

CHICAGO: Tyler Herro led the Miami Heat with an explosive 38-point performance as they cruised past the Chicago Bulls 109-90, keeping their playoff hopes alive in the NBA's Eastern Conference on Thursday at the United Center.

Herro was dominant, scoring 23 points in the first half alone, helping the Heat to a commanding 71-47 lead at the break. While the Bulls fought back in the third quarter, outscoring Miami 27-17, they couldn't bridge the gap.

The Heat closed out the game strong, winning the final period 21-16, and eliminating Chicago from postseason contention.

“We had a couple of days off since the last game – myself, my teammates and the coaching staff put in a lot of work and it paid off.

“We’ve got one more to go. The job is not done yet, just to get in the playoffs. So we’ve got a long way to go.

“We have a bunch of guys who come in every day, put their hard hats on and they work. The season hasn’t exactly gone how we wanted it to, but we continue to get better. There’s a lot to look forward to.”

Herro was supported by Andrew Wiggins, who contributed 20 points, while Bam Adebayo and Davion Mitchell each added 15 points.

For the Bulls, Australian international Josh Giddey led the way with 25 points and 10 rebounds. Coby White scored 17, while Nikola Vučević added 16 points.

“We didn't really have game-plan discipline,” White said. “We beat them in the regular season. We thought if we just do what we normally do, then we'd be good. But obviously, they've got guys that have been to the finals. They've got guys that know what it takes. They have a head coach who's one of the best head coaches in the league. They came in and they were the better team tonight.”

This marks the third consecutive season in which the Bulls have been eliminated from the play-in tournament by the Miami Heat.

With the victory, the Heat will now face the Atlanta Hawks in a crucial make-or-break game on Friday.