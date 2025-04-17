Mavericks overpower Kings by 120-106 in play-in clash

Dallas Mavericks forward Anthony Davis (Left) dribbles the ball against Sacramento Kings forward Keegan Murray (Right) at Sacramento on April 17, 2025. — Reuters

SACRAMENTO: The Dallas Mavericks defeated the Sacramento Kings 120-106 in an exciting NBA Play-In Tournament clash, putting them in a strong position for their postseason campaign.

DeMar DeRozan was the standout performer, putting up an impressive 33 points, 7 rebounds, and 2 assists in 43 minutes.

The Kings struggled to keep pace with the Mavericks' offensive firepower, falling short in their bid to secure an early advantage in the tournament. With this loss, Sacramento now stands at 0-1 and faces the looming threat of elimination as the tournament progresses.

The Mavericks maintained momentum throughout the game, dominating all four quarters to finish with a comfortable 14-point lead. They set the tone early, leading 44-29 in the first quarter and putting the Kings on the back foot from the start.

Zach LaVine also contributed significantly, adding 20 points in 44 minutes, while Domantas Sabonis made his presence felt with 11 points and 13 rebounds.

However, the Kings' lack of scoring depth from their bench and poor performances from key players, such as Keegan Murray (9 points) and Jonas Valančiūnas (0 points), ultimately led to their defeat.

Looking ahead, the Kings will need to regroup and quickly turn things around to stay alive in the tournament. Meanwhile, the Mavericks will carry this victory into the next round with growing confidence.

Dallas will now face the Memphis Grizzlies on Friday for the final Western Conference Play-In game, with the winner earning the No. 8 seed and a first-round matchup against the top-seeded Oklahoma City Thunder.