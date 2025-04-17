IPL 2025: Riyan Parag becomes third victim of bat Gauge Test

Match official doing bat Gauge Test of Riyan Parag during Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 clash between Rajasthan Royals and Delhi Capitals in Delhi on April 16, 2025. - BCCI

Star Rajasthan Royals batter Riyan Parag became the latest player to have his bat inspected by umpires using the new gauge test, a move that has stirred debate and drawn criticism from several quarters.

Among those visibly displeased was Indian cricket legend Rahul Dravid, who appeared notably unimpressed during the incident on Wednesday.

The episode unfolded when Parag walked out to bat after skipper Sanju Samson was forced to retire hurt due to an injury.

As per the updated regulations introduced by the BCCI for IPL 2025, on-field umpires are now authorized to perform bat gauge checks to ensure compliance with prescribed dimensions.

When Parag’s bat was examined using the gauge, it reportedly failed to meet the required size standards. Consequently, the batter was asked to replace it before resuming play.

As the conversation unfolded, cameras panned to Rahul Dravid, who wore a blank but telling expression, hinting at his discontent with the situation.

“Riyan Parag has just about passed the batometer (gauge). A few issues at first, but it seems to have squeezed in that everyone is going on here," Swann said.

Another commentator added, “You know what he’s telling the umpire there? You’ve already checked my bat in the dressing room. Why are you checking it again? And it finally goes through. He plays with the same bat."

Parag isn't the first player to encounter this issue under the new rules.

Earlier this week, Kolkata Knight Riders’ Sunil Narine and Anrich Nortje were also asked to switch bats after failing the gauge test during their match against Punjab Kings in Mullanpur.