'They scored more than we wanted,' says Rizwan after defeat against Islamabad United

Multan Sultans' Mohammad Rizwan in action during their PSL 10 match against Karachi Kings at the National Bank Stadium in Karachi on April 12, 2025. — PCB

RAWALPINDI: Multan Sultans captain Mohammad Rizwan shared his thoughts after his side suffered their second defeat of the ongoing Pakistan Super League (PSL) Season 10, falling to defending champions Islamabad United at the Pindi Cricket Stadium on Wednesday.

During the post-match presentation, Mohammad Rizwan reflected on his team's performance and acknowledged the areas that need improvement.

"They scored more than we wanted. The ball was gripping a bit. We didn’t take the 50-50 chances. They got rhythm and momentum. We are still searching for our best XI. We didn’t capture the key moments. Still early days, things haven’t gone our way with both bat and ball. We hope to improve," said Rizwan.

It is pertinent to mention that Sahibzada Farhan’s brisk half-century, followed by Jason Holder’s four-wicket haul, powered United to a convincing 47-run win over the Sultans in the seventh match of the tournament.

Chasing a daunting target of 203, the Multan Sultans were bowled out for 155 in 18.4 overs, despite a fighting knock from their skipper Mohammad Rizwan.

Rizwan was the top scorer for his side, contributing a 27-ball 38, which included three fours and a six. His dismissal triggered a collapse, with the Sultans losing their last six wickets for just 59 runs.

Earlier, after being put in to bat, Islamabad United’s star-studded lineup posted 202/6 in their 20 overs, overcoming a stutter in the middle phase of the innings.

Openers Sahibzada Farhan and Andries Gous provided a solid start, adding 45 runs in 4.4 overs before Gous was dismissed by David Willey.

Farhan then formed a brief 35-run partnership with Colin Munro and went on to top-score for United with a 36-ball 53, laced with seven boundaries and two maximums, before falling in the ninth over.

Later, returning batter Haider Ali and all-rounder Jason Holder added a quickfire 49 runs for the sixth wicket.

Haider was dismissed on the final delivery of the penultimate over after a valuable 16-ball 33, featuring three fours and two sixes.