Champions League: Arsenal oust Real Madrid to storm into semi-finals

Arsenal players celebrating after the quarter final second leg victory over Real Madrid at Santiago Bernabeu Stadium in Madrid on April 16, 2025, —Reuters

MADRID: Bukayo Saka redeemed himself after an early penalty miss by scoring the opener as Arsenal booked their place in the UEFA Champions League semi-finals, sealing a 5-1 aggregate victory to end their 16-year wait for a last-four appearance at the Santiago Bernabéu Stadium.

Arsenal entered the second leg with a commanding 3-0 lead from the first leg. A tightly contested first half ended goalless, but Saka broke the deadlock in the 65th minute, putting the Gunners ahead after earlier failing to convert from the spot.

Real Madrid responded swiftly, with Vinícius Júnior capitalizing on a defensive lapse to level the scoreline. However, Gabriel Martinelli struck in stoppage time to secure a 2-1 win on the night and underscore Arsenal’s dominance across both legs.

This marks only the third time in Arsenal’s history that they’ve reached the Champions League semi-finals, knocking out the 15-time European champions, who looked second-best throughout the tie.

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta praised his squad's resilience and character, particularly in light of the injuries plaguing the team.

“I probably haven't felt prouder of my players than tonight – not just reaching the semi-finals, but considering the circumstances, the number of injuries we've had, how we played, and how we managed the game,” said Arteta.

“Rice was immense – his composure, his leadership, and how he turned the game in our favour. You need that kind of player at this level. Bukayo stepped up today,” he added.

Arsenal will now face Paris Saint-Germain, who triumphed over Aston Villa, in the semi-final’s first leg on April 30 at the Emirates Stadium in London.