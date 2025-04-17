Inter Milan's triumph in thrilling victory over Bayern Munich

Inter Milan's Benjamin Pavard (centre) celebrates scoring their second goal against Bayern München at San Siro on April 16, 2025. — Reuters

MILAN: Inter Milan secured their place in the UEFA Champions League semi-finals after a dramatic 3-3 aggregate draw with Bayern Munich, advancing thanks to their first-leg lead in front of a roaring home crowd at the San Siro.

The Italian champions entered the second leg with a 2-1 advantage. However, Bayern leveled the aggregate score early in the second half through a sharp, low strike from Harry Kane. That equalizer only spurred Inter into action, as Lautaro Martínez smashed home from close range just nine minutes later to restore the home side’s lead.

After the restart, Inter doubled their advantage on the night when Benjamin Pavard rose highest to meet Hakan Çalhanoğlu’s corner, powering a header past the Bayern keeper and swinging the tie firmly in Inter’s favor.

Bayern, refusing to go down without a fight, pulled one back through Eric Dier’s looping header in the 76th minute, setting up a tense finale. The visitors came agonizingly close to forcing extra time in the dying seconds, but veteran forward Thomas Müller’s header was expertly denied by Inter goalkeeper Yann Sommer.

Tensions flared late in the game when Bayern substitute Josip Stanišić shoved a ballboy in frustration as Inter tried to run down the clock—an action he later apologized for, calling it “a bit stupid” in his post-match remarks.

Despite Bayern’s relentless pressure and a nervy final few minutes, Inter held firm to book a high-stakes semifinal against Spanish giants Barcelona. The Nerazzurri now stand just two matches away from a shot at European glory.

Following the hard-fought win over a top-tier opponent, Inter head coach Simone Inzaghi praised his players and shared an emotional message with the fans.

"It was a beautiful evening in front of our fans against a very strong team. We had to play two great games, giving everything we had. The lads were splendid; it was a victory to share with the entire Interworld. Let’s move forward in this season that is giving us so many emotions. Bayern never lowered the intensity, but we responded blow for blow," said Inzaghi.