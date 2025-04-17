Hammad Azam fined 100% of match fee for misconduct in Grade-II tournament

Kingsmen captain Hammad Azam during Presidents Trophy Grade-II match against Wing Triple Nine sports at the State Bank Ground in Karachi. - Facebook

KARACHI: Kingsmen captain Hammad Azam has been fined 100% of his match fee for misconduct during a high-stakes clash against Wing Triple Nine Sports in the ongoing PCB Grade-II Tournament, sources confirmed on Thursday.

The incident unfolded at the State Bank Ground in Karachi, where Hammad Azam lost his temper after being declared out by the on-field umpires during the match.

According to sources, the all-rounder not only misbehaved with field umpires Rafiq Ahmed and Abdul Kareem but also directed inappropriate remarks at match referee Ali Gohar.

The matter was officially reported to the match referee by both umpires, prompting disciplinary action. Hammad, along with the Kingsmen team manager, was summoned for an official hearing.

However, sources reveal that the skipper continued to display aggressive behavior during the meeting, further aggravating the situation.

Taking serious note of the repeated misconduct, match referee Ali Gohar imposed a 100% fine on Hammad Azam’s match fee, sending a strong message regarding player discipline and on-field conduct.

It is pertinent to mention that the President’s Trophy Grade-II 2024-25 began on Tuesday, across eight cities — Abbottabad, Haripur, Islamabad, Karachi, Lahore, Rawalpindi, Sheikhupura and Swabi.

The 85-match tournament will feature three-day matches, except for the final, which will be a four-day affair scheduled to take place from May 22 to 25.

More than 400 players from across Pakistan will have the opportunity to showcase their skills in this red-ball competition.

The tournament winner will be awarded PKR 5 million, while the runner-up will receive PKR 2.5 million from a total prize pool of PKR 7.75 million.

The top two teams from each group will qualify for the quarter-finals, scheduled to be held from May 14 to 16, while the semi-finals are set to take place from May 18 to 20.

The venues for the knockout stage of the President’s Trophy Grade-II will be announced at a later date.