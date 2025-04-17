Hafeez slams PCB politics, backs Saim & Abdullah, supports Rizwan

An undated picture of former Pakistan Team Director Mohammad Hafeez. — AFP

Former Pakistan all-rounder Mohammad Hafeez recently took to 'X' to interact with fans, sharing his candid views on various aspects of Pakistan cricket, including the appointment of PCB chairmen, team selection and emerging talents.

Responding to a fan's question about political involvement in team matters, Hafeez didn’t hold back.

“The PCB chairman’s appointment is always based on political background… I don’t know about the rest,” he remarked, hinting at the deeply rooted political influence within the board.

When asked why he isn’t joining the Pakistan Cricket Board as a coach or mentor, Hafeez gave a witty response, saying, “M minus one at the moment, and M loving it.”

The former team director also heaped praise on young batting prospects Abdullah Shafique and Saim Ayub, calling them the future of Pakistan cricket.

"Abdullah Shafiq & Saim Ayub are future of Pakistan cricket. May they stay away from all distractions," he said.

Despite Pakistan’s recent inconsistent performances, the former right-handed batter said he continues to support the team with passion.

“It hurts as a fan when Pakistan doesn’t do well, but I support them unconditionally and always want the team to succeed,” he stated.

On the much-debated topic of retaining Babar Azam and Mohammad Rizwan in the national side, Hafeez acknowledged their contributions.

“Babar and Rizwan are quality players who have played vital roles in winning matches for Pakistan. They just need to upgrade their approach and skills to become more impactful. They have the talent to do that,” he said.

Hafeez also stood by Multan Sultans’ captain Mohammad Rizwan amidst recent criticism over his English-speaking skills. “Sad to see people shaming a star for his language ability. Very sad,” he commented.

When asked what advice he would offer to Babar Azam, Hafeez kept it simple: “Keep learning.”

Finally, looking ahead to the ICC T20 World Cup 2026, Hafeez named Saim Ayub as one of his picks for Pakistan’s opening slot, reinforcing his belief in the young left-hander’s potential.