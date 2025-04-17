'We were forced to release him,' reveals Kings owner on Babar Azam's exit

Karachi Kings' Babar Azam plays a shot during the Pakistan Super League (PSL) T20 cricket match between Islamabad United and Karachi Kings at the National Stadium in Karachi on February 24, 2021. - AFP

Karachi Kings owner Salman Iqbal has revealed the reason behind trading star batter Babar Azam ahead of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) 2023 season.

Speaking in a candid conversation, Iqbal said the franchise’s decision stemmed from a disagreement over Babar's preferred batting position.

“We wanted him to bat at number three,” Iqbal stated. “But he was unwilling to change his role. That’s why we were forced to release him.”

The 30-year-old has consistently preferred opening the innings throughout his T20 career — both internationally and in franchise cricket — often anchoring the top order and setting the tone early.

Of his 90 PSL innings, Babar has opened 76 times, amassing 3,103 runs in 78 matches at an impressive average of 47.01 and a strike rate of 129.13. His record includes 28 half-centuries and two centuries.

In the ongoing PSL 10 season, his struggles as an opener have continued. Babar was dismissed for a duck in the opening match against Quetta Gladiators and managed just one run in the following game against Islamabad United.

Despite his consistent track record, the star batter has recently come under scrutiny for a dip in form. Since his 151-run knock against Nepal in August 2023, he has failed to score a century in any format.

He was also assigned opening duties alongside Fakhar Zaman during the tri-nation ODI series involving New Zealand and South Africa but failed to make an impression, scoring 10, 23, and 29.

Despite these struggles, the team management continued to back him as an opener in the recently concluded ICC Men’s Champions Trophy 2025.

However, Babar couldn't make a significant impact, scoring 64 against New Zealand and 23 against India during the group stage.