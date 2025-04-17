IPL 2025: Delhi Capitals edge Rajasthan Royals in Super Over to reclaim top spot

Delhi Capitals' Mitchell Starc (centre) celebrates a dismissal with teammates during their IPL 2025 match against Rajasthan Royals at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi on April 16, 2025. — BCCI

DELHI: Veteran pacer Mitchell Starc’s bowling prowess in the Super Over powered Delhi Capitals to a stunning victory over Rajasthan Royals in the 32nd match of the IPL 2025 here at the Arun Jaitley Stadium on Wednesday.

Put into bat first, the home side racked up a formidable total of 188 for the loss of five wickets in their allotted 20 overs after a combined effort by their batting unit.

Leading the way for the home side was opening batter Abishek Porel, who scored 49 off 37 deliveries with the help of five fours and a six.

He was supported by in-form KL Rahul (38), Tristan Stubbs and skipper Axar Patel, who scored 34 each.

For Royals, Jofra Archer picked up two wickets for 32 runs in his four overs, while Wanindu Hasaranga and Maheesh Theekshana made one scalp apiece.

In response, the home side amassed exactly 188 but for the loss of four wickets, courtesy of brisk half-centuries by Yashasvi Jaiswal and Nitish Rana.

The duo remained the joint top-scorer for the inaugural champions, scoring 51 each. Jaiswal conceded 37 deliveries, while Rana took only 28 balls.

For the Capitals, Starc, Kuldeep Yadav and Patel chipped in with one dismissal apiece.

In the one-over eliminator, Shimron Hetmyer and Riyan Parag walked out to bat for the Royals, while Starc was handed the ball by Capitals captain Patel.

The experienced left-arm pacer started the Super Over with a perfect over which was blocked efficiently by Hetmyer.

Starc, despite conceding two boundaries, made an astounding comeback as he leaked away just 11 runs.

The Capitals, in response, chased down the 12-run target on just the fourth delivery when Stubbs smashed Sandeep Sharma for a six over deep midwicket.

The enthralling victory powered Delhi Capitals to reclaim the top spot in the IPL 2025 standings with 10 points in six matches, while Rajasthan Royals remained eighth with four points after a game more.