WATCH: Players, match officials visit Wagah Border amid Women's World Cup Qualifier

Women Cricketers took the group picture with security officials during their visit to Wagah Border Lahore on April 16, 2025 - Reporter

LAHORE: A number of participating players and match officials on Wednesday, visited the Wagah Border here on the sidelines of the ICC Women's World Cup Qualifier, underway until April 19.

According to the details, the international women's cricket stars visited the border to witness the enthralling flag-lowering ceremony on the special request of Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) chairman Mohsin Naqvi.

The visiting women cricketers, including foreign players, match officials and umpires, cheered enthusiastically during the ceremony.





They joined the crowd in chanting patriotic slogans like 'Pakistan Zindabad' (Long Live Pakistan) and 'Jeeway Jeeway Pakistan.'

The women cricketers were particularly impressed by the Rangers' perfectly coordinated parade, the electric atmosphere created by the crowd and the soldiers' high-energy performances.

Many players took photos with Punjab Rangers personnel after the ceremony.

"This was a completely unique experience for us," said one foreign player. "The energy from both the Rangers and spectators was incredible."

As a special gesture, the Pakistan Rangers Punjab presented souvenirs to all the visiting team captains.

For the unversed, after the completion of 10 matches of the qualifying event, Bangladesh and Pakistan emerged as the frontrunners to qualify for the ICC Women's Cricket World Cup 2025 in India as they both are on a three-match winning streak.

Bangladesh are at the top of the standings due to a superior net run rate compared to the hosts.

Pakistan, placed second, next face Thailand, who are at the bottom of the ICC Women's World Cup Qualifier's standings after losing each of their three matches.