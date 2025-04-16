Inzamam-ul-Haq responds to Virender Sehwag's praise

Former Captain of Pakistan Cricket team now working with the Peshawar Zalmi as a coach in Pakistan Super League season 10 (PSL). - ScreenGrab

Former Pakistan captain and legendary batter Inzamam-ul-Haq has graciously acknowledged Virender Sehwag's recent commendation of his batting prowess, stating that being praised by a former competitor holds 'special significance'.

Inzamam, during an interview with Pakistan Super League (PSL) franchise Peshawar Zalmi, was asked to share his views on Sehwag's recent statements, in which the former India cricketer had advised aspiring cricketers to study Inzamam's approach to run-chases.

"I'm genuinely humbled by Sehwag’s words," Inzamam remarked with characteristic modesty.

"Having shared so many fierce on-field battles, receiving such praise from a competitor of his stature holds special significance.

"Virender Sehwag correctly identified that successful chasing does not merely about technique – it's fundamentally about temperament.

"My approach always revolved around quickly reading match conditions, identifying favourable bowling match-ups and crucially, maintaining unwavering self-belief until the final ball."

The former cricketer also opined on the complexity of the T20 format, terming it a 'mental game'.

“T20 is a mental game now,” he said. “You have to be smart. Chasing runs is not about hitting every ball for a six. It’s about choosing the right time to attack.”

Inzamam also gave special advice to former Pakistan captain Babar Azam, stating that the latter should target the right bowlers at the right time.

“Babar, you already have all the cricket shots,” Inzamam said. “But to win more matches, you need to wait for the right bowler and the right moment. Don’t try to hit every ball – be patient and smart.”

The former cricketer also revealed Peshawar Zalmi's mantra, which has allowed them to deliver consistent performances over the years in the history of the marquee league, stating that they play like a family.

“We play like a family chasing a big target,” he said. “When we face tough times, we don’t give up. We stay united and fight together. That’s how we turn losses into wins.”