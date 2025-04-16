PSL 10: Islamabad United crush Multan Sultans to stay unbeaten

Islamabad United's Jason Holder (right) celebrates taking a wicket with teammates during their PSL 10 match against Multan Sultans at the Rawalpindi Stadium on April 16, 2025. — PCB

RAWALPINDI: Sahibzada Farhan’s brisk half-century, followed by Jason Holder’s four-wicket haul, propelled Islamabad United to a 47-run victory over Multan Sultans in the seventh match of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) 10 here at the Rawalpindi Stadium on Wednesday.

Chasing a daunting 203-run target, the Sultans’ batting unit unfolded on a meagre 155 in 18.4 overs despite captain Mohammad Rizwan’s anchoring knock.

The visitors got off to a shaky start to the run chase as they lost Shai Hope (one) on just the fifth delivery of the innings with just three runs on the board.

Following the early hiccup, Usman Khan and Rizwan attempted stabilising the innings by putting together a cautious 59-run partnership for the second wicket.

The crucial stand culminated with Usman’s dismissal on the penultimate delivery of the batting powerplay, bowled by Imad Wasim. The wicketkeeper batter scored 31 off 20 deliveries with the help of three fours and two sixes.

Sultans’ batting mainstay was then involved in a brief 30-run partnership with Kamran Ghulam until eventually falling victim to his United counterpart Shadab Khan in the 11th over.

Rizwan remained the top-scorer for the Sultans with a 27-ball 38 with the help of three fours and a six.

His dismissal opened the floodgates as Sultans ran into a match-defining collapse, which saw them losing their remaining six wickets for 59 runs.

Middle-order batter Iftikhar Ahmed offered some resistance during the collapse with a gutsy 32-run knock but eventually fell victim to Muhammad Shahzad in the penultimate over.

Leading the bowling charge for the United was Holder, who took four wickets for just 25 runs in his four overs. Imad Wasim contributed with two wickets, while Shadab, Shahzad, Naseem Shah and Riley Meredith struck out one batter each.

Put into bat first, the United’s star-studded batting lineup recovered and managed to accumulate 202/6 in 20 overs despite regular blows in the middle phase of their innings.

The opening pair of Farhan and Andries Gous (nine) gave United a solid platform to amass a massive total by putting together 45 runs in 4.4 overs until the latter fell victim to David Willey on the penultimate delivery of the fifth over.

Farhan then shared a brief 35-run partnership for the second wicket with Colin Munro and walked back in the ninth over after top-scoring for the United with a 36-ball 53, laced with seven fours and two sixes.

Munro then took the reins of United’s batting expedition and was involved in brief partnerships with skipper Shadab Khan and wicketkeeper batter Azam Khan before finally perishing in the 16th over.

The top-order batter scored 48 off 25 deliveries with the help of four fours and three sixes.

Following his dismissal, returning Haider Ali and bowling all-rounder Jason Holder added valuable runs at the backend by adding a quickfire 49 runs for the sixth wicket.

The crucial stand culminated with Haider's dismissal on the final delivery of the penultimate over. The right-handed batter smashed three fours and two sixes on his way to a 16-ball 33.

For Sultans, Chris Jordan picked up two wickets for 41 runs in his four overs, while Ubaid Shah, Usama Mir and Willey made one scalp apiece.

The 45-run victory strengthened Islamabad United's position at the top of the PSL 10 standings with six points in three matches, while Multan Sultans after losing both their opening fixtures.