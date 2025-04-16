Umar Akmal explains how Babar Azam can regain his form

Umar Akmal talking to his Youtube Channel on Babar Azam recent struggling form and praised Sahibzada Farhan performance in PSL 10 - ScreenGrab

Pakistan Test cricketer Umar Akmal on Tuesday, publicly supported Babar Azam amid criticism over his recent form but suggested that the star batter should relinquish Peshawar Zalmi's captaincy in the Pakistan Super League (PSL) to focus solely on his batting.

While talking to his YouTube channel, Akmal strongly defended Babar, challenging critics who questioned his place in the national team.

He acknowledged Babar’s struggles but backed his quality, "Yes, he’s going through a tough phase, but he’s still Pakistan’s best batsman. Remember, he led the team with pride for five years. Form comes and goes, but class stays forever."

Akmal urged Babar to follow the example of Virat Kohli, who took a break during his rough patch and returned stronger.

"Babar should meet PCB Chairman Mohsin Naqvi, the chief selector and the captain," Akmal said.

"He should ask for two months’ rest — no cricket, just training and spend time with family. When he returns, he will be refreshed and back in form."





He also advised Babar to leave PSL and franchise cricket captaincy and bat freely without pressure.

"Just like PCB removed him as national captain, he should also step down as Zalmi skipper. He needs to bat freely, enjoy his cricket and play without pressure," Akmal said.

Citing Sahibzada Farhan's recent success at the domestic level, the Test cricketer claimed that Babar can also rediscover his form by getting his preferred role.

"Farhan is excelling because he’s playing where he’s comfortable," Akmal noted.

"When players get their preferred role, they perform. The same applies to Babar — he needs to focus on his batting without extra responsibilities."