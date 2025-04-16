Former Manchester United star backs Real Madrid to make comeback against Arsenal

Jude Bellingham (third from left) with teammates look dejected after Arsenal's Declan Rice scores their second goal in the first Leg of the Champions League quarter final at Emirates Stadium, London on April 8, 2025. — Reuters

MADRID: Former Manchester United defender Antonio Valencia pinned his hopes on Real Madrid to make a comeback from a 3-0 deficit in the second leg of the UEFA Champions League quarter-final against Arsenal, scheduled to be played here at the Santiago Bernabéu Stadium on Thursday.

Real Madrid was brutally hammered by Arsenal in the first leg, with Declan Rice netting the ball twice with free-kicks while Mikel Merino made it 3-0 in the 75th minute.

However, Valencia thinks the Los Blancos will ‘show their level’ and can make a comeback and will beat the Gunners despite the deficit.

"Real Madrid are used to and have played this kind of game in recent years and gave it their all. I think Madrid will show their level," Valencia said.

The former Red Devils star warned Arsenal, saying if the Gunners did not come with concentration, they would find it hard to advance to the semis.

“If Arsenal doesn’t arrive with one hundred per cent concentration, they are going to have a hard time. Madrid has that winning blood, with their fans, a spectacular stadium, it’s going to be an incredible atmosphere.”

Antonio Valencia expects the game to be a blockbuster as Real Madrid has 15 UCL titles on their back while Arsenal showed their class in the last leg.

“I think it’s going to be a very nice game. I had the opportunity to play at the Bernabéu and it’s a different atmosphere. I hope people enjoy it and go home happy.”

Arsenal will go into the showdown on the back of a 1-1 draw against Brentford in the Premier League on Saturday, while Real Madrid eased past Alaves 1-0 in their La Liga clash on the next day.