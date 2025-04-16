PSL 10: Multan Sultans win toss, elect to bowl first against Islamabad United

Islamabad United's Shadab Khan (centre) and Multan Sultans' Mohammad Rizwan at the toss for their PSL 10 match at the Rawalpindi Stadium on April 16, 2025. — X/Livestream Screengrab

RAWALPINDI: Multan Sultans have won the toss and opted to field first in the Pakistan Super League (PSL) 10 match against defending champions Islamabad United here at the Rawalpindi Stadium on Wednesday.

PLAYING XIs



The home side make three changes to their lineup as Muhammad Shahzad, Riley Meredith and Haider Ali come in for Ben Dwarshuis, Saad Masood and Salman Ali Agha respectively.



Islamabad United: Andries Gous, Sahibzada Farhan, Colin Munro, Haider Ali, Azam Khan (wk), Shadab Khan (cap), Jason Holder, Muhammad Shahzad, Imad Wasim, Naseem Shah and Riley Meredith.



Sultans, on the other hand, made two changes as Ubaid Shah and Mohammad Hasnain replaced Shahid Aziz and Akif Javed.

Multan Sultans: Mohammad Rizwan (cap & wk), Shai Hope, Usman Khan, Iftikhar Ahmed, Kamran Ghulam, Michael Bracewell, David Willey, Chris Jordan, Usama Mir, Ubaid Shah and Mohammad Hasnain.

HEAD-TO-HEAD

The United and Sultans have faced each other 16 times since the latter’s addition to the marquee league in 2018. Their head-to-head record hangs in balance as both teams have eight victories to their names, adding more to the stakes of the upcoming contest as to who will secure the lead.

Matches: 16

Islamabad United: 8

Multan Sultans: 8

FORM GUIDE

Three-time champions United and 2021 winners Sultans will take the field with contrasting momentums as the defending champions are thus far unbeaten in the ongoing PSL 10 by securing comprehensive victories over Lahore Qalandars and Peshawar Zalmi.

The Sultans, on the other hand, suffered a stunning four-wicket defeat at the hands of Karachi Kings in their campaign opener on Saturday as their bowlers failed to defend a massive total of 234.

Furthermore, United are unbeaten in their last five PSL matches, while the Sultans have only two victories in as many matches.

Islamabad United: W, W, W, W, W (most recent first)

Multan Sultans: L, L, W, W, L