Toss for United-Sultans PSL 10 clash delayed due to wet outfield

This image shows the pitch of the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium for the Pakistan Super League (PSL) 10 match between Islamabad United and Multan Sultans on April 16, 2025. — PSL

RAWALPINDI: The toss for the highly-anticipated Pakistan Super League (PSL) 10 fixture between defending champions Islamabad United and Multan Sultans has been delayed due to a wet outfield here at the Rawalpindi Stadium on Wednesday.

According to the details, it rained here in the evening, resulting in the wet outfield. As per the latest development, strong winds are blowing across the venue, whose next inspection is scheduled to be made shortly.

Squads

Islamabad United Squad for PSL 10: Shadab Khan, Naseem Shah and Matthew Short (all platinum), Azam Khan, Imad Wasim and Jason Holder (all diamond), Haider Ali, Salman Ali Agha and Ben Dwarshuis (all gold), Colin Munro, Rumman Raees, Andries Gous, Mohammad Nawaz and Salman Irshad (all silver), Hunain Shah and Saad Masood (both emerging), Rassie van der Dussen, Riley Meredith and Sam Billings (all supplementary).

Multan Sultans: Mohammad Rizwan, Usama Mir and Michael Bracewell (all platinum), David Willey, Iftikhar Ahmed and Usman Khan (all diamond), Chris Jordan, Kamran Ghulam and Mohammad Hasnain (all gold), Faisal Akram, Akif Javed, Gudakesh Motie, Josh Little and Tayyab Tahir (all silver), Shahid Aziz and Ubaid Shah (both emerging), Muhammad Amir Barki, Ashton Turner and Yasir Khan (all supplementary).

HEAD-TO-HEAD

The United and Sultans have faced each other 16 times since the latter’s addition to the marquee league in 2018. Their head-to-head record hangs in balance as both teams have eight victories to their names, adding more to the stakes of the upcoming contest as to who will secure the lead.

Matches: 16

Islamabad United: 8

Multan Sultans: 8

FORM GUIDE

Three-time champions United and 2021 winners Sultans will take the field with contrasting momentums as the defending champions are thus far unbeaten in the ongoing PSL 10 by securing comprehensive victories over Lahore Qalandars and Peshawar Zalmi.

The Sultans, on the other hand, suffered a stunning four-wicket defeat at the hands of Karachi Kings in their campaign opener on Saturday as their bowlers failed to defend a massive total of 234.

Furthermore, United are unbeaten in their last five PSL matches, while the Sultans have only two victories in as many matches.

Islamabad United: W, W, W, W, W (most recent first)

Multan Sultans: L, L, W, W, L