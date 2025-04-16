Gabonese footballer dies at 28 after falling from high-rise building in China

Gabon player Boupendza celebrates scoring a disallowed goal against Burkina Faso at Limbe Omnisport Stadium on January 23, 2022. — Reuters

HANGZHOU: Gabonese striker Aaron Boupendza has passed away at the age of 28 after falling from the 11th floor of a high-rise building here, Gabon's football federation (Fegafoot) announced on Wednesday.

According to the international the Gabonese international has been residing here since January due to his contract with Chinese Super League club Zhejiang FC.

Boupendza was a pacey and talented forward and had joined Zhejiang FC after spending some time with Rapid Bucharest. He played for several clubs on different continents, appearing in France, Portugal, Turkey, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, the United States of America (USA) and his home country Gabon, where he started his professional leagues career.

He was capped 35 times by the Gabon national team and featured prominently at the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) in Cameroon.

The Fegafoot confirmed the heartbreaking news on social media, praising the forward for the legacy he leaves behind.

“Boupendza is remembered as a great striker who made his mark during the AFCON in Cameroon,” the statement read. “Fegafoot and the Gabonese football family offer their sincere condolences to his family.”

Tributes poured in across the nation and beyond, including from Gabon’s president-elect, General Brice Clotaire Oligui Nguema, who described Aaron Boupendza as “a talented centre-forward who brought honour to Gabonese football.”

The football world joins Gabon in mourning the untimely loss of a player whose talent and passion left an indelible mark on the game.