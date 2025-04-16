Kurt Angle reveals his dream WrestleMania 41 opponent

An undated picture of WWE hall of famer Kurt Angle. — WWE

WWE Hall of Famer and four-time world champion Kurt Angle has expressed his desire to face the OTC (Original Tribal Chief) and former undisputed WWE champion Roman Reigns if he ever laces up his boots again.

During a recent interview, the Olympic gold medalist, who retired at WrestleMania 35 in 2019 after his final match against Baron Corbin, recently spoke in an interview about a potential comeback.

Angle named six-time WWE Champion Reigns as his dream opponent, praising him as the best wrestler of the current generation.

“I would love to have worked with Roman Reigns. He’s proven himself to be one of the greatest of all time," said Angle.

“They really pushed him hard when he first started in WWE, and I don’t think he was ready. The fans rebelled against him as a result, they didn’t want to cheer for him, because he was so overly promoted by the company," he added.

“When they turned him into a heel, he really showed his true colours and what he could do. He became the top guy in the business, and rightfully so. He earned it.

“He’s incredibly talented and, at this point in his career, I don’t think there’s anyone better. I’d definitely go with Roman Reigns.”

Alongside his dream opponent, Angle also shared his thoughts on who he believes will be WWE’s next breakout star.

“I’ve got my sights on Gunther; I love that kid.

“He has a lot of talent, and I think he’s going to be the next breakthrough star, where he’s main event 24/7.

“He’s a solid technician, a great heel and I think he’s going to be the one we’re going to see a lot more of in the years to come in this business.”

The highly anticipated WrestleMania 41 is set to take place over two nights this coming Saturday and Sunday at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Nevada.

One of the headline bouts features Undisputed WWE Champion Cody Rhodes defending his title against John Cena, who will be aiming to capture a record-breaking 17th WWE Championship—surpassing the legendary 'Nature Boy' Ric Flair's historic total of 16