Khabib explains Islam Makhachev’s hesitation to fight Ilia Topuria

An undated image of Islam Makhachev (centre) celebrates with Khabib Nurmagomedov (centre-right). — AFP

Former UFC lightweight champion and current coach of Islam Makhachev, Khabib Nurmagomedov, has weighed in on the ongoing speculation surrounding a potential title clash between Islam Makhachev and Ilia Topuria.

According to Khabib, a fight with Topuria carries unnecessary risk for Islam at this point in his career.

The buzz around a Makhachev vs. Topuria showdown began after Topuria, the Georgian-Spanish star, moved up in weight and vacated his featherweight title following a stunning knockout victory over Max Holloway at UFC 308.

Topuria has since expressed his desire to be the first man to submit the reigning lightweight champion, Islam Makhachev.

Makhachev, who recently defended his title by submitting Renato Moicano at UFC 311, has been eyeing a move up in weight.

Rumors suggest he may be considering challenges in the welterweight or even middleweight division as he seeks to become a two-division UFC champion.

However, Khabib is not convinced that Topuria is the right opponent for Islam’s next title defense.

“Topuria is a good fighter at 145 but we haven’t seen him at 155. I believe Arman is more competitive for Islam than Topuria. “I don’t know what kind of agreements Topuria and the UFC had, but from Islam’s side, he already gave two title shots to 145 champions. Both times Islam won.

Khabib continued, “Now a third time — OK, let’s imagine Topuria moves up and gets a title shot right away, Islam beats him, then Topuria fights again, and he loses again. So basically [a] nobody at 155. Islam beat a guy who was a nobody at 155. Because of that, in terms of legacy for Islam, for his resume, I understand Islam’s risks, too. That’s why Islam says let him fight, let him become a real contender."

Meanwhile, former interim champion Justin Gaethje has also thrown his name into the mix, calling for a bout against Makhachev during International Fight Week in June.

Although Gaethje suffered a knockout loss to Max Holloway at UFC 300, he bounced back with an impressive win over Rafael Fiziev at UFC 313.