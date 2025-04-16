Afghan women cricketers could benefit from ICC’s new support initiative

An undated picture of Afghanistan women refugee cricketers. — X

The 25 Afghan women cricketers initially contracted by the Afghanistan Cricket Board (ACB) in 2020 could soon become the first beneficiaries of a newly announced support initiative by the International Cricket Council (ICC).

This potential breakthrough follows the ICC Board meetings held over the past weekend.

Of the 25 players, 19 are currently residing in Australia, where they are being supported by the organisation Pitch Our Future. The group is working towards a partnership with the ICC to develop a funding and high-performance programme tailored specifically for these athletes.

Sources have confirmed that Pitch Our Future will soon submit a complete list of the formerly contracted players—including those now based in Canada and the UK—to the ICC. The organisation will also propose a comprehensive player development plan that includes educational and life-skills training.

Pitch Our Future was established following a historic match played by an Afghan women’s XI against Cricket Without Borders in Melbourne on January 30.

Since then, the group has launched a fundraising campaign, drafted a three-year budget, and is exploring opportunities for additional matches and tours—including a possible trip to the Women’s World Cup as spectators.

However, media reports suggest that the Afghan players were unaware of the ICC’s plans and had not received any official communication prior to the announcement.

According to reports, the players have been trying to contact the ICC for the past two years, most recently appealing to be recognised as a refugee team—a request that has so far gone unanswered.

The ICC previously formed a task force to address the ACB’s failure to meet Full Member obligations, particularly the requirement to maintain a women’s team.

But efforts were stalled due to ICC regulations, which only allow member boards to formally recognise and support teams. Without the ACB’s endorsement, the ICC was unable to act independently.

This impasse continued until the ICC Women’s Cricket Committee proposed the creation of a new task force and allocated funding for the initiative. The ICC Board approved the proposal, although the ACB neither supported nor opposed it.

The new task force will be established in the coming weeks and will begin addressing logistical aspects such as training camp venues and match arrangements.

Still, this initiative does not yet pave the way for the Afghanistan women’s team to compete in international cricket, as they have not been officially recognised by either the ICC or ACB.

The ICC’s renewed efforts also coincide with cricket’s inclusion in the 2028 Los Angeles Olympics—marking its return to the Games after 128 years.

With a six-team women’s tournament planned, the International Olympic Committee’s (IOC) strict gender-equality requirements have further underscored the need for balanced representation. All sports federations are expected to comply with these guidelines, regardless of whether their teams qualify for the Games.

FIFA, the global governing body for football, has already pledged financial assistance to Afghanistan’s former women’s national football team, now based in Australia—potentially setting a precedent for other international federations, including the ICC.

It remains uncertain what role partner boards such as the BCCI (India), ECB (England), and CA (Australia) will play in this initiative. Both the ECB and CA have suspended bilateral men’s matches against Afghanistan in protest of the country's policies on women’s rights.

However, one source suggests that this new collaboration could create opportunities for future dialogue and cooperation.