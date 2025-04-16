BCCI issues warning to IPL teams amid corruption threats

Chennai Super Kings' Khaleel Ahmed celebrates dismissing Rajasthan Royals' Yashasvi Jaiswal during their IPL 2025 match in Guwahati on March 30, 2025. — BCCI

KARACHI: The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) warned all stakeholders of the Indian Premier League (IPL) about efforts to lure participants into potentially corrupt activities, Indian media reported on Wednesday.

According to a report, the cricket board has cautioned all the IPL teams, players, coaches, support staff and commentators that a dubious Hyderabad-based businessman is actively attempting to sabotage the league with corrupt activities.

BCCI’s Anti-Corruption Security Unit (ACSU) claimed that the businessman, with open links to bookies, punters and past and valid records of being involved in illicit activities is trying to benefit the participants.

As a result, the ACSU urged all the stakeholders to report any interaction with the businessman and also to disclose any connection with him.

Details further suggest that the ACSU has also asked all participating teams and individuals to exercise caution and report any approach by the individual, whose method of working is to lure unsuspecting targets with lucrative gifts including jewellery.

The report further added the suspected individual is trying to get closer to the IPL stakeholders and participants by impersonating himself as a fan.

He has reportedly been spotted at the team hotels and stadiums during the matches in a bid to befriend the players and support staff by inviting them to private parties.

His other modus operandi is to reach out to family members of franchise owners, players, coaches, support staff and commentators.

He allegedly offers to take them to jewellery stores and luxury hotels, pretending to be a fan. There are also suggestions that he may have tried to contact relatives overseas, frequently using social media platforms.