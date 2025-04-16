Arslan Ash to feature in Tekken 8 as Esports World Cup 2025 schedule unveiled

Arslan Ash poses with the Pakistani flag after winning EVO 2023 in Las Vegas. — EVO

RIYADH: The full schedule for the Esports World Cup 2025 has been officially revealed, promising an electrifying seven weeks of elite-level gaming from July 7th to August 4th.

Held in Saudi Arabia, the mega event will feature 25 games and over 2,000 players representing more than 200 clubs, all vying for a share of the record-breaking $70 million (~£54.3 million) prize pool.

Esports World Cup 2025 schedule.

Among the most anticipated highlights is the participation of Pakistan’s pride, Arslan Ash, who will once again take the global stage in Tekken 8.

Arslan, a five-time EVO champion, is hailed as one of the greatest Tekken players of all time.

With landmark victories at EVO Japan 2019, EVO 2019, EVO Japan 2023, EVO 2023, and most recently, EVO 2024 in Tekken 8, he has cemented his legacy in the fighting game community.



Esports World Cup 2025 Full Schedule:

Week 1 (July 7 – July 13)

Apex Legends

DOTA 2

FATAL FURY: City of the Wolves

Rennsport

VALORANT

Week 2 (July 14 – July 20)

DOTA 2

Free Fire

Honor of Kings

League of Legends

Mobile Legends: Bang Bang (Women’s Invitational 2025)

Week 3 (July 21 – July 27)

Call of Duty: Black Ops 6

Honor of Kings

Mobile Legends: Bang Bang (MSC Mid Season Cup 2025)

PUBG Mobile

StarCraft II

Week 4 (July 28 – August 3)

Chess

Mobile Legends: Bang Bang (MSC Mid Season Cup 2025)

Overwatch 2

PUBG Mobile

Week 5

Call of Duty Warzone

EA Sports’ FC 25

Tom Clancy’s Rainbow 6 Siege X

Week 6

Rocket League

PUBG Battlegrounds

Teamfight Tactics

TEKKEN 8

Week 7