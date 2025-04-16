Sohail Tanvir reveals formula for Hasan Ali's national team return

Pakistan's Left Arm Fast Bowler Sohail Tanveer also showed concerned about Players injury in his latest remarks during PSL 10 discussion - ScreenGrab

Veteran Pakistan left-arm fast bowler Sohail Tanvir has lauded Karachi Kings’ pacer Hasan Ali for his outstanding performance in the recent Pakistan Super League (PSL) 10 match against Lahore Qalandars.

In the blockbuster clash between the two arch-rivals here on Tuesday, Hasan returned magnificent bowling figures of 4/28 in his four overs.

During a discussion on a local sports platform, Tanvir stated that Hasan’s return to form is a 'positive sign' for the Kings in PSL 10.

"Hasan is performing exceptionally well in both the powerplay and death overs. He started strongly and finished his spell with the same intensity," Tanvir noted.

He further added that the fast bowler has rediscovered his rhythm and energy, showcasing his vintage bowling style.

"Hasan’s old aggression and control are back, which is great to see," Tanvir said.

When asked about Hasan Ali’s potential return to the Pakistan cricket team, Tanvir urged the pacer to maintain his form in domestic cricket.

"The doors to the national team are never closed for any player. Pakistan cricket is for everyone and consistent performances will earn you another chance to wear the green shirt," he emphasised.

Tanvir also highlighted Hasan’s impressive performances in the early phase of his career, particularly his contributions in leading Pakistan to the ICC Men's Champions Trophy 2017 glory by finishing as the leading wicket-taker of the tournament with 13 scalps.

"He was phenomenal in that tournament and played a key role in Pakistan’s victory. But for some reason, many of our players start strong at the international level and then face a decline," he asserted.

Tanvir also expressed concerns over Pakistan’s handling of fast bowlers’ fitness, citing injuries as a major setback.

"The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) needs a proper system to prevent and manage injuries. Players often break down due to poor workload management," he said.

He criticised the PCB’s recent mismanagement of Ihsanullah’s injury, calling it a 'clear example of negligence'.

"Ihsanullah underwent surgery for an injury he didn’t even have. This kind of incompetence is unacceptable and I’m sure there are many other cases like this," Tanvir claimed.

Comparing Pakistan’s system to other cricketing nations, he said, "Countries like India and Australia have world-class National Cricket Academies and medical teams to manage players’ fitness. We are far behind in this regard. The PCB must prioritise proper injury management to protect our players’ careers."