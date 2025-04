Islamabad United vs Multan Sultans Live Score, PSL 10, IU vs MS today Match 07

Islamabad United and Multan Sultans face off in a Pakistan Super League (PSL) 10 match at the Rawalpindi Stadium in Rawalpindi on April 16, 2025. — Geo Super

RAWALPINDI: The seventh match of Pakistan Super League (PSL) Season 10 is being played between Islamabad United and Multan Sultans here at the Rawalpindi Stadium on Wednesday.

Squads

Islamabad United Squad for PSL 10: Shadab Khan, Naseem Shah and Matthew Short (all platinum), Azam Khan, Imad Wasim and Jason Holder (all diamond), Haider Ali, Salman Ali Agha and Ben Dwarshuis (all gold), Colin Munro, Rumman Raees, Andries Gous, Mohammad Nawaz and Salman Irshad (all silver), Hunain Shah and Saad Masood (both emerging), Rassie van der Dussen, Riley Meredith and Sam Billings (all supplementary).

Multan Sultans: Mohammad Rizwan, Usama Mir and Michael Bracewell (all platinum), David Willey, Iftikhar Ahmed and Usman Khan (all diamond), Chris Jordan, Kamran Ghulam and Mohammad Hasnain (all gold), Faisal Akram, Akif Javed, Gudakesh Motie, Josh Little and Tayyab Tahir (all silver), Shahid Aziz and Ubaid Shah (both emerging), Muhammad Amir Barki, Ashton Turner and Yasir Khan (all supplementary).