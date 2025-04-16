Cleveland Guardians defeat Orioles 6-3 with balanced attack

Cleveland Guardians pitcher Logan Allen (42) delivers during the second innings against the Baltimore Orioles at Oriole Park on Apr 15, 2025. — Reuters

BALTIMORE: The Cleveland Guardians continued their solid start to the 2025 MLB season with a 6-3 victory over the Baltimore Orioles at Camden Yards. With the win, the Guardians improved their record to 9-7, while the Orioles dropped to 6-10.

Cleveland came out aggressive, scoring in five separate innings and consistently pressuring Baltimore’s pitching staff. A decisive three-run burst in the seventh inning helped the Guardians pull away and seal the game.

The Orioles struggled to mount a consistent comeback, despite solo runs in the sixth and seventh innings.

Ryan Mountcastle provided Baltimore’s lone home run, while Gunnar Henderson and Cedric Mullins each recorded two hits. Mullins also added a run scored and an RBI.

Cleveland’s balanced offense and strong pitching held the Orioles scoreless in seven of the nine innings. The Guardians’ bullpen closed the door in the final two frames, preserving the win and preventing any late rally.

The Guardians collected 11 hits and 6 runs, overcoming a single defensive error. Baltimore managed 3 runs on 8 hits without any fielding mistakes.

As the series progresses, Baltimore will look to rebound and end their current skid, while Cleveland aims to keep building momentum in the AL Central standings.