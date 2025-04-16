'Absolutely disgraceful,' Kevin Pietersen slams England’s training methods

Kevin Pietersen trolls India over losing first Test against England / Photo: EPA/Darren England

Former England batter Kevin Pietersen has reiterated his strong criticism of England’s training methods during their tour of India earlier this year, calling them “absolutely disgraceful.”

England toured India in January and February for a five-match T20I and three-match ODI series as part of their preparations for the Champions Trophy in Pakistan.

The tour proved disastrous, with England losing seven out of eight matches — drawing flak not just for their performances on the field, but also for their lack of preparation off it.

Following England's 4-1 defeat in the T20I series, former India head coach Ravi Shastri, speaking during commentary on the ODI series, remarked: : "From what I've heard, England have had one net session this entire trip, if not any. If you're not prepared to do the hard yards, you're not going to improve."

Pietersen, who was on the panel with Shastri, agreed and later posted on social media: "I’m sorry, but I am absolutely gobsmacked that England did not have ONE team practice session since losing the 1st ODI and losing the T20 series."

Now, months later, Pietersen has doubled down on his comments. Speaking to The Telegraph, he said, “I stand by every word. It was absolutely disgraceful that England didn’t train once between the first and last ODI.”

“Guys don’t go and play golf every day and go and wing it – absolutely not, absolutely not. These guys are so meticulous in their preparation. They’re like surgeons. They really are super impressive."

He continued, “You do not become successful without hard work. You don’t become successful without practising – you become constant. You have to make sure you have the technical ability to manage at the top level. These guys are so smart."

Pietersen, currently serving as a mentor for the Delhi Capitals in the IPL, cited examples of players he has worked with this year.

"I sit in on our batting and bowling meetings, with people like KL Rahul, Faf du Plessis and Mitchell Starc. Some stuff that comes out of these guys’ mouths makes you just think: ‘You have to have your wits about you, to be able to cope at the top level.’"

“A swing and a hit and a giggle is going to be successful once in a little while. But if you want to be consistent, you’re going to have to have some wits about you, because these guys are very, very astute, very smart and hard working,” he continued.

While currently on holiday in the Maldives, Pietersen mentioned he would soon return to India. He also expressed interest in contributing to English cricket in a coaching capacity, saying, "I’ve always been available to Rob Key [for England]. He knows that.”