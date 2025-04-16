Narine, Nortje's bats fail Gauge Test in IPL 2025 clash

Reserve Umpire Saiyed Khalid doing Sunil Narine's bat inspection during IPL 2025 clash between Kolkata Knight Riders and Punjab Kings in Mullanpur on April 15, 2025. - X

Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) faced an unusual hiccup during their IPL 2025 clash against Punjab Kings (PBKS) on Tuesday, as bats used by Sunil Narine and Anrich Nortje failed to pass the standard bat gauge test.

The bizarre incident unfolded during a tense low-scoring encounter at the Maharaja Yadavindra Singh International Cricket Stadium, where PBKS defended a modest total to script IPL history.

Ahead of KKR’s chase of PBKS’ 111, reserve umpire Saiyed Khalid was seen checking bats outside the playing area.

While opener Sunil Narine and youngster Angkrish Raghuvanshi waited their turn, it was revealed that Narine’s bat did not pass through the ICC-mandated bat gauge due to its excessive thickness. Narine was seen briefly conversing with the umpire, while Raghuvanshi's bat met the regulations without issue.

Narine, who earlier impressed with figures of 2 for 14 in three overs, struggled with the bat, scoring just 5 runs off 4 balls. Raghuvanshi top-scored for KKR with a fluent 37 off 28 balls.

The drama didn't end there. During the 16th over of KKR’s innings, last-man Anrich Nortje also saw his bat fail the gauge test administered by on-field umpires Mohit Krishnadas and Saidharshan Kumar.

The match was momentarily halted as substitute Rahmanullah Gurbaz rushed in with spare bats.

Although one of the replacement bats cleared the test, Nortje never got to use it — Andre Russell was bowled on the very next delivery, ending KKR’s innings at 95 in 15.1 overs.

According to IPL equipment regulations, the bat’s face must not exceed 10.79 cm in width, blade thickness must be within 6.7 cm, the edge cannot be thicker than 4 cm, and the total length must not exceed 96.4 cm.

PBKS' modest total was powered by a remarkable bowling performance, led by Yuzvendra Chahal, whose 4-wicket haul (4-0-17-4) dismantled the defending champions.

Despite being bowled out for just 111 in 15.3 overs after choosing to bat first, PBKS held their nerve with the ball, registering a dramatic 16-run victory.

This win marks a new milestone in the tournament, as PBKS successfully defended the lowest total in IPL history.