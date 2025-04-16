Memphis Grizzlies fall to Golden State Warriors in play-in thriller

Jimmy Butler (Right) and teammate Stephen Curry (Left) celebrate a goal during a NBA game against Memphis Grizzlies in Chase Center on April 16 2025. — Reuters

SAN FRANCISCO: The Memphis Grizzlies were edged out by the Golden State Warriors in a thrilling NBA Play-In tournament clash, falling 116-121 at the Chase Center. With the win, the Warriors move one step closer to clinching a spot in the NBA Playoffs.

Golden State was powered by a spectacular performance from the dynamic duo of Jimmy Butler and Stephen Curry, who combined for 75 points.

Butler, showcasing his trademark toughness and clutch play, finished with 38 points, 7 rebounds, and 6 assists in 40 minutes.

Curry, ever the energizer and sharpshooter, added 37 points along with 8 rebounds and 4 assists, igniting the home crowd with his deep-range shooting and relentless pace.

The Warriors jumped out to a 31-25 lead in the first quarter and expanded it to a 12-point advantage by halftime. However, the Grizzlies responded with a furious third-quarter rally, outscoring the Warriors 36-27 to tighten the game.

In the fourth quarter, Golden State held firm, relying on clutch baskets and timely defensive stops to seal the victory.

Moses Moody chipped in with 9 points, while rookie big man Quinten Post added a valuable 11 points and 5 rebounds off the bench. Brandin Podziemski also made key plays late, finishing with 3 points, 4 assists, and 3 rebounds.

Draymond Green contributed his usual all-around impact, recording 6 rebounds, 10 assists, and 4 points, serving as the team’s emotional leader and defensive anchor.

Despite a valiant effort from Memphis, the Grizzlies came up short in the final minutes. They now drop to 0-1 in the Play-In Tournament and must win their next game to keep their postseason hopes alive.

Golden State advances further in the Play-In bracket and now sits just one win away from a playoff berth. With their stars hitting peak form and strong contributions from the supporting cast, the Warriors appear to be peaking at the perfect time.

"We got a hellaified Batman in Steph... We did what we were supposed to do finally," Butler said. "I think one more than anything how together we are on the court off the court, everybody wants everybody to be great. We play our roles to a tee." Said Butler