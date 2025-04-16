Alcaraz starts Barcelona Open campaign with straight-sets win

Spains Carlos Alcaraz in action in February 2025 in Doha. — Reuters

BARCELONA: Carlos Alcaraz began his Barcelona Open campaign with a hard-fought straight-sets victory over American qualifier Ethan Quinn, just two days after his Monte Carlo Masters triumph.

Playing on the iconic Pista Rafa Nadal, the top-seeded Spaniard defeated world No. 126 Quinn 6-2, 7-6(8-6) to advance to the last 16 of the ATP 500 event. Alcaraz dominated the opening set by breaking Quinn twice, but the second set proved more challenging.

Quinn held a set point in the tiebreak, pushing Alcaraz to the limit before the Spaniard rallied to close out the match in straight sets.

“I made mistakes, I found it hard to maintain my level, but I’m happy to have solved the problems that came in the second set and to end up winning in two sets,” Alcaraz said in a post-match interview.

The win continues Alcaraz’s strong record at the Barcelona Open, where he lifted the title in 2022 and 2023. He missed last year’s edition due to a forearm injury.

Now in excellent form following his Monte Carlo success, Alcaraz is eyeing a strong clay-court season as he prepares to defend his French Open title.

Last year, with Alcaraz absent, Norway’s Casper Ruud claimed the Barcelona crown by defeating Stefanos Tsitsipas 7-5, 6-3 in the final.

Both 2023 finalists also began their campaigns with victories on Tuesday. Ruud eased past Daniel Elahi Galan 6-4, 6-3, while Tsitsipas cruised to a 6-2, 6-2 win over Reilly Opelka.