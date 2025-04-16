'T20 is tough on bowlers, I enjoy batting more now,' says Faheem Ashraf

Quetta Gladiators' all-rounder Faheem Ashraf in an exclusive interview with Geo News in Karachi on April 15, 2025. - Reporter

KARACHI: Quetta Gladiators’ all-rounder Faheem Ashraf remains optimistic about his performance in the ongoing season of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) and is determined to maintain consistency — both for his franchise and the national team.

In an exclusive interview with Geo News, Faheem expressed his enthusiasm about joining a new franchise this season and reiterated that his goals remain unchanged.

“This time it’s a new team, but my mindset remains the same — I aim to perform like before, help my team win matches, and take them to the final. Performing in the league is great, but the ultimate goal is to deliver the same for Pakistan,” Faheem said.

The right-arm pacer, who has previously represented Islamabad United, emphasised the importance of the PSL in the development of Pakistani cricketers — both professionally and financially.

“PSL is the biggest brand in Pakistan and a globally recognized league. It has not only uplifted players financially but also elevated their careers. Though the excitement seems slightly down this season, senior players are stepping up to reignite the spark and capture fans’ attention,” he noted.

Reflecting on the evolution of T20 cricket, the 31-year-old acknowledged the increasing challenges for bowlers in the shortest format and revealed his growing comfort with the bat.

“T20 cricket is tough on bowlers, so I enjoy batting more these days. High scores aren’t just an IPL thing — our players are equally explosive. In the PSL, every team is strong, and the real competition only reveals itself midway through the tournament,” he added.

It is pertinent to mention that the Gladiators got off to a good start in the ongoing Pakistan Super League (PSL) 10, winning their opening game against Peshawar Zalmi at the Pindi Cricket Stadium on the second day of the tournament.

Zalmi lost the match as Quetta successfully defended their 217-run total and dismissed Babar Azam’s team for 136 to kick-start their campaign on a winning note.

However, their second match didn’t meet expectations, as they suffered a defeat against Lahore Qalandars. Shaheen Afridi’s side posted 220 runs, while the Gladiators were bundled out for a mere 140 in reply — handing them their first loss of the league.

The Gladiators are scheduled to play their third match of the tournament against Karachi Kings at the National Bank Stadium on April 18.