Hasan Ali backs Babar Azam amid rough patch

Karachi Kings' Hasan Ali (left) bowls a delivery during their PSL 10 match against Multan Sultans at the National Bank Stadium in Karachi and Peshawar Zalmi's Babar Azam plays a shot during their match against Quetta Gladiators at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium in Rawalpindi on April 12, 2025. — PCB

KARACHI: Pakistan fast bowler Hasan Ali voiced strong support for under-fire colleague and former captain Babar Azam on Monday.

Speaking at the post-match press conference after his Pakistan Super League (PSL) team Karachi Kings were beaten by Lahore Qalandars, the fast bowler described Babar Azam as Pakistan’s "best player" and dismissed criticism of his form, though he acknowledged that Babar is going through a tough time.

Hasan’s remarks came when a journalist referred to one of his past comments about Babar in which he termed the former captain a King by saying "King Kar Layga" which means, the king will get it done.

"We made Babar the king, and we are also bringing him down," he said. "If my words - 'The King will deliver' hurt anyone, I apologize. But my stance remains: Babar is our best player, and he will bounce back."

Reflecting on Karachi Kings’ performance, Hasan admitted their batting collapse cost them the match. "We lost early wickets, couldn’t build partnerships, and the pressure mounted," he said, adding that the team would review their inconsistencies.

The 2017 Champions Trophy winner also addressed the broader issue of player criticism, condemning personal attacks while accepting constructive feedback.



"Criticism for improvement is fine, but when families are targeted, it affects everyone," he said, referencing abusive crowd behaviour during Pakistan’s recent tour of New Zealand. "I understand that as public figures, we’re always under scrutiny. Our job is to respond with performances."

Hasan Ali, who last played for Pakistan in May 2024, reiterated his desire to return to the national team. "I’m still young and believe in my ability. Performances here will decide my international future," he said.