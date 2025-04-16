David Warner reacts after Kings’ thumping defeat against Qalandars

Karachi Kings' David Warner plays a shot during their PSL 10 match against Multan Sultans at the National Bank Stadium in Karachi on April 15, 2025. — PCB

KARACHI: Karachi Kings’ captain David Warner highlighted the key factors behind their 65-run defeat at the hands of arch-rivals Lahore Qalandars in the blockbuster Pakistan Super League (PSL) clash here at the National Bank Stadium on Tuesday.

Warner, while speaking at the post-match presentation, termed losing early wickets in the powerplay, the turning point of the match.

“Losing those wickets in the powerplay, you’d probably still take the game on but it didn’t work out. One of those games you forget about,” said Warner.

The former Australian opener reiterated that if their batters did not get out on bad bowling there were plenty of positives to take away from the defeat. He also highlighted the shortcomings in the fielding and bowling departments.

“If we didn’t get out to bad bowling, there’s a lot of positives from it. Thought there would be a lot more dew, 200 was par,” said Warner.

“If we caught a bit better and bowled well, it would’ve been easier,” he added.

David Warner concluded by lauding the energy of his team and shared that he is ‘loving’ his time in the PSL.

“I’m loving the energy of this group, everyone’s trying their best both on and off the field. Absolutely loving my time here,” Warner shared.

For the unversed, an all-round effort helped Lahore Qalandars to end their five-match losing streak against Karachi Kings with an emphatic 65-run victory.

Batting first, the visitors racked up a formidable total of 201/6 in 20 overs, thanks to brisk half-centuries by Fakhar Zaman and Daryl Mitchell.

On the bowling front, Shaheen Shah Afridi and Rishad Hossain led the charge with three wickets each, followed by Sikandar Raza with two, while Asif Afridi and Haris Rauf chipped in with one scalp apiece.