Pakistani players shine at Australian Junior Open

In the Under-11 Boys category, Pakistan's Ahmad Ali Naz delivered an impressive performance to secure his semi-final berth. His compatriot Ahmad Raza Naz dominated his Australian opponent Manav Kagda with a convincing 3-0 victory.

In the Under-17 division, Azaan Ali Khan defeated an Australian player to qualify for the boys' semi-finals, while Mahrukh Ali outclassed Australia's Meghan Wang to advance into the final four of the girls' competition.

The younger categories brought further celebrations to Pakistan as Sehrish Ali, sister of Mahrukh, powered past Chelse Paul to book her place in the Under-15 semi-finals.

The Under-13 event witnessed Mohammad Faizan Khan maintaining his winning streak against a New Zealand opponent, while Mahnoor Ali triumphed over Victoria's Maryam Ibrahim in the quarterfinals.

The prestigious Australian Junior Squash Open 2025 is currently being held in Melbourne, with the tournament finals scheduled for April 17, 2025. This global event features top junior squash players from around the world competing for honours.