Bangladesh crush Scotland to stay unbeaten in Women's World Cup Qualifier

Bangladesh go three from three while Ireland claim first win in ICC Women's Cricket World Cup 2025 Qualifier

LAHORE: Nigar Sultana's unbeaten 83-run knock, followed by Nahid Akter's four-wicket haul, powered Bangladesh to a comfortable 34-run victory over Scotland in the 10th match of the ICC Women's Cricket World Cup Qualifier here at the Gaddafi Stadium on Tuesday.

The victory marked their third consecutive in the tournament, putting them level with Pakistan on six points at the top of the table, though Bangladesh now leads due to a superior net run rate.

Captain Nigar was the star of the match, smashing an unbeaten 83 off just 59 balls. This follows her impressive scores of 101 against Thailand and 51 against Ireland earlier in the tournament.

For her unbeaten knock, Sultana was adjudged the Player of the Match.

After early wickets, Fargana Hoque and Sharmin Akhter steadied the innings with 57 runs each before Joty's explosive finish helped Bangladesh post 276/6. Scotland's Kathryn Bryce took 2/53 but could not stop the flow of runs.

In reply, Scotland struggled early as Marufa Akter and Nahida Akter reduced them to 31/3. Nahida claimed the crucial wicket of Scottish captain Kathryn Bryce for just five runs.

Wicketkeeper Sarah Bryce fought back with 42, but Scotland collapsed to 110/7 before Priyanaz Chatterji (61) and Rachel Slater (63*) put up a brave 115-run partnership.

Nahida returned to break the stand and finished with 4/40, ensuring Bangladesh's victory as Scotland ended at 242/8 in 50 overs.

In another match, Ireland registered their first win of the competition, defeating Thailand by 46 runs, thanks to Louise Little's five-wicket haul.