Hasan Ali equals Wahab Riaz's all-time PSL record

Hasan Ali celebrates after taking wicket against Lahore Qalandars at National Bank Stadium Karachi on April 15, 2025 - CricInfo

KARACHI: Karachi Kings' fast bowler Hasan Ali on Tuesday, etched his name in Pakistan Super League (PSL) history by equalling former Peshawar Zalmi captain Wahab Riaz's record for most wickets in the tournament.

The fiery pacer achieved the milestone during his team's clash against Lahore Qalandars at the National Bank Stadium here, finishing with excellent figures of 4/28 in his four overs.

Hasan accounted for the dismissals of Mohammad Naeem (seven), Abdullah Shafique (six), Fakhar Zaman (76 off 47), and England's Sam Billings (19 off 10).

The four-wicket haul lifted Hasan to join Wahab at the top of the PSL's all-time wicket-takers list with 113 scalps.

What makes Hasan's achievement more remarkable is that he reached the landmark in just 83 innings, four less than Wahab, who conceded 87.

Most wickets in PSL

Hasan Ali: 113 wickets in 83 innings

Wahab Riaz: 113 wickets in 87 innings

Shaheen Shah Afridi: 107 wickets in 74 innings

Shadab Khan: 96 wickets in 85 innings

Faheem Ashraf: 79 wickets in 72 innnings

The 30-year-old has been in good form this PSL season, taking five wickets in two appearances so far.

After a slightly expensive outing against Multan Sultans where he conceded 44 runs for one wicket, Hasan bounced back strongly against Qalandars with his sensational spell.