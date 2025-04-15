Carlos Alcaraz claps back at critics with short message

Spain’s Carlos Alcaraz in action during the Monte Carlo Masters final against Italy’s Lorenzo Musetti at the Monte Carlo Country Club in Roquebrune-Cap-Martin on April 13, 2025. — Reuters

Second seed Carlos Alcaraz hit back at doubters on Monday after clinching the Monte Carlo Masters title at the weekend, stating “It is very easy to talk”.

The critics got harsh on the four-time Grand Slam champion after a bad run in the Miami Open and a failure in the Indian Wells semi-final against Jack Draper, but the Spaniard has responded brilliantly with his recent ATP Masters 1000 title, which was the 18th of his career.

Alcaraz didn’t expect to win the Monte Carlo Masters as he was doubtful about himself after facing criticism, many people told him to close the gap between himself and his rival Jannik Sinner for the number one spot.

“I don't know, there’s a lot of demands, although I recognise that there have been some results that for some people... even for myself, haven't been what they expected."

The 21-year-old claimed that he has learnt not to give importance to everything and instead focused on what is important.

“We're four months into the year now, and I've learned a lot about giving importance to what's important. There are certain defeats that for many have felt like too little," said Alcaraz.

“But for me, there's no such thing as too little anymore, they're all learning experiences, so it's time to move forward. Talking is easy and free, especially when someone has certain expectations and doesn't meet them, that's all I can say.”

After winning the title on clay, Carlos Alcaraz has regained confidence and will be aiming to carry the winning momentum to the Barcelona Open, where he lifted the title in 2022 and 2023.