Oleksandr Usyk, Daniel Dubois in talks for undisputed world title fight

An undated picture of Oleksandr Usyk (left) and Daniel Dubois posing before a fight in London. — WBA

Daniel Dubois and Oleksandr Usyk are almost there to finalise their undisputed heavyweight title bout, likely to be held at the Wembley Stadium on July 12.

Usyk and Dubois fought in August 2023, where the former came out victorious in Poland with the ninth-round KO, when he dropped Dubois twice, but the fight sparked debate after the Ukrainian was dropped by a punch that was called low by the officials.

However, after the defeat, Dubois responded in style by defeating Jarrell Miller, Filip Hrgovic, and Anthony Joshua.

His victory over Joshua was major for Dubois as it earned him the International Boxing Federation (IBF) title.

Meanwhile, Oleksandr Usyk is undefeated after the last meeting with Dubois, beating Tyson Fury consecutively, the first victory earned him the first undisputed heavyweight champion title in 24 years, while his second win ensured him unifying the belts.

At the start of the month, Dubois revealed that he was targeting a title fight against Usyk, despite Derek Chisora becoming the mandatory challenger for his IBF belt.

"Definitely July, a big fight in July against Usyk. That's what I want,” Dubois said.

"There's talks, negotiations happening behind the scenes, the two teams are going back and forth.

"I'm just doing my job as a fighter and staying ready and getting prepared for when I get a call on whoever is next, I'm ready to unleash hell.”

Dubois claimed that his fight against Usyk would be the ‘biggest’ in the world, citing the build-up before asserting that he would stop the latter.

"The Usyk fight would be like the AJ fight but way bigger, the biggest fight in the world.

"That's the fight that really excites me and there's revenge there as well.

"The Usyk fight for the undisputed would create history, that would be a massive historic event.

"Just like the AJ fight, the build-up at Leicester Square, it would just be amazing to be a part of that sort of fight.

"I'll be the man to stop him, I just see it. I'll be the first man to beat him. Fight news is coming soon."

In between Oleksandr Usyk back to back fights with Tyson Fury, he was forced to vacate his IBF belt, which was then clinched by Dubois, now that the IBF belt is with the British boxer, all the heavyweight belts are back in the business, adding to the stakes of the bout.