Sohaib Maqsood advises Babar Azam to relinquish Peshawar Zalmi's captaincy

Pakistan batter Sohaib Maqsood has advised Babar Azam to resign as captain of Peshawar Zalmi, stating that the added pressure is affecting his batting performance.

Speaking on his YouTube channel, Maqsood claimed that excessive criticism from fans and the public has contributed to Babar’s recent struggles.

"Babar smiles on the field, pretending he doesn’t care, but the pressure is visible," Maqsood said. He argued that Babar is "not a natural leader" and lacks strong captaincy skills, which is impacting his batting. "If captaincy isn’t going well, it automatically creates pressure on performance," he added.





Maqsood emphasised that Zalmi needs Babar’s batting more than his leadership, citing the former champions' ongoing woes with the bat.

Reflecting on his experience of playing alongside Babar, Maqsood praised his discipline and work ethic but noted a decline in his form.

"Six to eight months ago, getting him out in practice was tough, now, he gets out two or three times in sessions."

He urged Babar to stop trying to 'prove someone' and focus on his natural game.

"You’re Pakistan’s biggest cricket star—you don’t need to prove anything," Maqsood said. Even if the PCB excludes him from T20Is, Test and ODI remain viable formats to prove his mettle.

Maqsood then went on to advise Babar to play his 'natural game' and practice hard to regain his lost form besides terming him the backbone of Peshawar Zalmi.

"Play your natural game, the way you’ve played for the last eight years. Practice hard, regain your form, and trust your class—you’re Zalmi’s backbone."

In the ongoing Pakistan Super League (PSL) Season 10, Babar Azam has played two matches so far for Peshawar Zalmi. In the first game against Quetta Gladiators, he fell for a two-ball duck.

His second outing, against Peshawar Zalmi, was equally disappointing as he was dismissed for one, falling on just the third delivery he faced.