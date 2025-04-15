PSL 10: Lahore Qalandars win toss, elect to bat first against Karachi Kings

Lahore Qalandars' Shaheen Shah Afridi speaks at the toss for their PSL 10 match against Karachi Kings at the National Bank Stadium in Karachi on April 15, 2025. — X/Livestream screengrab

KARACHI: Lahore Qalandars have won the toss and opted to bat first in the highly-anticipated Pakistan Super League (PSL) 10 match against traditional rivals Karachi Kings here at the National Bank Stadium on Tuesday.

PLAYING XIs

Lahore Qalandars: Fakhar Zaman, Muhammad Naeem, Abdullah Shafique, Daryl Mitchell, Sam Billings (wk), Sikandar Raza, Shaheen Afridi (c), Rishad Hossain, Haris Rauf, Asif Afridi and Zaman Khan.



Karachi Kings: David Warner (c), Tim Seifert (wk), James Vince, Shan Masood, Irfan Khan Niazi, Khushdil Shah, Arafat Minhas, Abbas Afridi, Adam Milne, Hassan Ali and Fawad Ali.

HEAD-TO-HEAD

The two teams have come face to face 19 times since the inaugural edition of the league in 2016. The Kings boast a dominant record with 13 wins, while the Qalandars emerged victorious six times.

In the last five meetings, the Kings extended their dominance over the Qalandars by winning each of the fixtures.

Matches: 19

Karachi Kings: 13

Lahore Qalandars: 6

FORM GUIDE:

Both Kings and Qalandars will take on the field on the back of a dominant victory. The Kings chased down a mammoth 235-run target in their campaign opener to stun 2021 champions Multan Sultans, while Qalandars who were blown away by the defending champions in the PSL 10 curtain raiser got back on winning track by handing Quetta Gladiators a 79-run defeat.

Karachi Kings: W, L, W, L, W (most recent first)

Lahore Qalandars: W, L, L, W, W